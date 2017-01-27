Crossover: Rip Hamilton says Phil Jackson has to stop his battle with Carmelo Anthony

With all the drama surrounding the New York Knicks and their efforts this week to open up trade talks for Carmelo Anthony, there's a lot of blame to go around. Phil Jackson has not kept matters internal, leaking his intentions through various sources and openly discussing Anthony's shortcomings. Anthony, for his part, never has been the rock of a good team because of his poor defense and lack of open, vocal leadership.

It's a two-way street, one rapidly dropping into a sinkhole. It's not a good time in New York.

But at the end of it, Anthony has made it clear he wants to stay in New York, as he told Jackson in a "contentious" meeting two weeks ago. He has a no-trade clause, which Jackson assented to when he gave Anthony a new max contract three years ago. Jackson knows Anthony has the power, but keeps trying to go around the situation.

On "NBA Crossover" on CBS Sports this week, former Pistons star and NBA analyst Rip Hamilton had some words of advice for Jackson:

"If Phil's watching this," Hamilton said, "Phil, [what] you have to do is stop this. The first thing you have to do is make Carmelo Anthony your partner. And I don't think Phil's done a good job of that. I think this is his scapegoat, I think he's trying to put it all on Carmelo Anthony right now. I think Phil has to make him his partner and have him in it with him for the long haul."

Raja Bell, however, says he thinks it might be "past the point of no return."

There's a broken trust, and the two never had a great relationship. Jackson tends to think of himself as seemingly above relationships based on his championship success as a coach. But Anthony feels strongly that he knows how to win as well, so two stubborn men have reached a place of discord.

It doesn't seem like repairing the relationship is possible. The only outcome that can really be achieved here is a resignation that neither has to like the another, but neither is going anywhere soon. Until that happens, you can expect both to continue their not-so-secret power struggle in New York, and the Knicks to suffer for it.