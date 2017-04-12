CT scan on Ben Simmons' foot comes back clean, cleared for 5-on-5

Ben Simmons’ rookie season didn’t go quite as planned. The Australian youngster never got on the court after Summer League, missing the entire season with a broken foot. A few weeks ago, however, we saw him throw himself an alley-oop off the backboard before the Sixers’ game against the Pacers , clearly indicating his foot was feeling better.

Now, we have learned that Simmons has undergone a CT scan of his foot, and has been given a clean bill of health. Simmons announced the news himself in a video, saying, “Obviously I had my scan today. Green check. We live.”

As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted, Simmons is now cleared for five-on-five action, but is not expected to play during Summer League.

This is obviously great news for the Sixers, who have had their rebuild put on hold time and again because of injuries. Now, they just need to somehow make sure Joel Embiid is healthy for the start of next season. Then, we should finally have our first glimpse of the future Sam Hinkie dreamed of back when he started The Process.