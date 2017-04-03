Curry torches Wizards as peaking Warriors extend winning streak to 11 games

OAKLAND, Calif. -- “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Those words of disbelief came from a fan positioned somewhere below me at Oracle Arena three or so minutes into the Warriors’ 139-115 victory against the Wizards on Sunday night. He was talking about a sequence that included a wild shot by Warriors rookie Patrick McCaw, a deflection, McCaw rescuing the ball before it went out of play, Draymond Green saving McCaw’s pass before it passed the halfcourt line by finding an open Stephen Curry in midair, and Curry drilling the 3 to put an end to the chaos.

Skip ahead to the the nine-second mark in the video below to see for yourself:

It was that kind of night for the Warriors.

They won their 11th game in a row. After beating the Grizzlies, Rockets, Spurs, and Rockets (again) by a combined 40 points, the Warriors dismantled the Wizards. In five consecutive games against playoff teams, the Warriors posted an average margin of victory of 12.8 points -- without Kevin Durant, of course.

Remember when the Warriors were an ordinary team without Durant? So much for that.

The Warriors are playing the best basketball across the league. In their 10 consecutive victories before Sunday night, they posted an NBA-best 96.1 defensive rating. On Sunday, their defense didn’t take center stage. It was their explosive offense. Golden State shot 56.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep.

In recent victories, they relied on unsung heroes -- JaVale McGee and Andre Iguodala to name two -- to pull through. But Sunday night was about the stars. More specifically, it was about Curry.

Curry put up 42 points in roughly 36 minutes. He connected on 9 of 14 shots from 3-point land. He was video-game Curry.

A minute after that crazy sequence above, he did something mean to Wizards center Marcin Gortat.

Gortat never had a chance..... pic.twitter.com/1CucoI1V3N — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2017

Late in the first quarter, Curry threw a behind-the-back pass to Green in transition, which led to a layup.

After the Wizards got themselves back within striking distance, Curry exploded for 10 points in a 62-second stretch just before halftime. Three of those points came from Iguodala, who turned down a transition layup to chuck the ball back to Curry at the 3-point line.

Curry, of course, buried it.

Everything looks better in slow-mo...... pic.twitter.com/j7oNtuRG8P — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2017

As a result, the Warriors took a 10-point lead into the break. By halftime, Curry had already scored 22 points. He needed one more 3 for his 300th of the season.

It didn’t take long for that to happen.

With that triple, Stephen Curry now has 300 for the season. pic.twitter.com/Q6uFVTgPPy — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2017

His success wasn’t limited to the 3-ball. Later in the third, he made one of those plays that’s impossible for nearly every other player in the league.

How did this spin in?

HIGHLIGHT ZONE CANDIDATE. Curry with the beautiful layup! pic.twitter.com/eUhcRqPHUy — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2017

Bonus look:

Clearly 3 men not enough to guard Steph pic.twitter.com/8FkjtyP6Om — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2017

Curry wasn’t the only Warrior who got going. Klay Thompson scored 23 points. Draymond Green’s shot was off, but he stuffed the stat sheet with a triple-double (11 points, 12 boards, and 13 assists). Backup point guard Shaun Livingston’s shooting slump is officially over. He scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including a backward alley-oop.

It doesn’t make any sense:

“I pointed up,” Livingston said. “I knew he saw me, but I didn’t know if he had the confidence to throw it up to me. My man looked out for me. So shout out Draymond for the lob.”

“I mean, he pointed,” Green said. “I always tell these guys, ‘If you want the lob, I’ll throw it.’ ”

The game was essentially over midway through the third quarter. By the end, the only part that mattered was whether McGee should’ve taken a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds. To avoid a shot-clock violation, McGee hoisted up the shot. So, Brandon Jennings retaliated by shoving him. He was hit with a flagrant-1 foul.

After the game, McGee said (via ESPN’s Ethan Strauss) that he was happy Jennings shoved him because it would’ve looked bad for him if he had air-balled the shot. Green said, “We had to shoot a shot or take the turnover. So, we always shoot the ball in that situation. We don’t really take turnovers. Whether you shoot a 2 or a 3, like, it’s a shot.” He added that people will make a bigger deal of what happened because it involved McGee.

But Steve Kerr revealed that he apologized to Wizards coach Scott Brooks and admitted that McGee shouldn’t have taken a 3.

Steve Kerr on the controversy at the end. Says JaVale McGee shouldn't have taken that 3. Apologized to Brooks. pic.twitter.com/UDyLdOCNeR — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) April 3, 2017

Putting aside a controversy that won’t ever matter again, I do think it’s important that the Warriors are back to embarrassing teams again. They aren’t merely winning games, they’re making their opponents frustrated and upset. Jennings didn’t just foul McGee, he went on to accuse Green of staying in the game to get the triple-double. He called it “disrespectful,” per 95.7 The Game.

Again, ignore the controversy. The takeaway from this game isn’t that the Warriors might’ve ran up their stats and points total. It’s that they were in the position to do that by blowing away and totally frustrating a playoff-caliber team.

So, here’s the thing: This actually does make a ton of sense -- not Livingston’s dunk or McGee’s 3, but the Warriors’ recent run of success. For any other team, losing a player of Durant’s caliber would’ve been a fatal blow. For the Warriors, it was a minor blip. After an adjustment period, they’re back to being the best team in basketball. It actually makes sense that the Warriors are back to being the Warriors again, even without Durant -- just like it made sense when they struggled in the immediate aftermath of his injury.

And no, it’s not worth wondering if the Warriors are better sans Durant.

“I may not play him,” Kerr joked before the game. “We are so much better without him. Raymond [Ridder] said that there are a lot of stories out there saying we are better without him, so I’ll go with that. Maybe bring him off the bench and play him spot minutes depending on matchups.”

Kerr confirmed that Durant won’t return this week. But they might regain him at some point before the regular season ends. When that happens, don’t expect the Warriors to undergo another transition phase. Don’t expect them to struggle when he’s reinserted into the starting lineup.

When Durant returns, they’ll likely improve immediately because Durant is a top-five player in the world and the Warriors are a top-one team in the NBA. It’s not rocket science. As Green said after the game, “He wasn’t brought here to fit in. He was brought here to stand out.”

Draymond on KD fitting in again when he comes back: He isn't here to fit in. pic.twitter.com/t7dQ9IU1Hi — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) April 3, 2017

Makes sense.