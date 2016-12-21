Curry, Warriors dominate Jazz in 30-point blowout: Takeaways

Riding high on a four-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz were expected to be a tough opponent for the Golden State Warriors. But falling well short of expectations, like several of Golden State's opponents this season, the Jazz were just crushed by the Warriors, losing in blowout fashion 104-74.

Stephen Curry knocked down four 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 25 points. Kevin Durant chipped in 22 points and Klay Thompson had 17. Draymond Green's versatility was in full effect; he finished the game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The Jazz were led by Rudy Gobert, who recorded a double double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Takeaways:

A warmup period: Utah, one of the top defensive teams in the leagues, was playing strong defense in the opening quarter and the long arms of Rudy Gobert looked to be frustrating the Warriors. Through one quarter, Golden State shot 7 for 26 and led only 19-15. But then the Warriors seemed to wake up from their malaise.

Catching fire in the second, Klay Thompson scored 13 of his 17 points in the period. Feeding off Thompson, the Warriors picked up their defensive effort and forced the Jazz into nine turnovers, which led to 11 of Golden State's points in the quarter. Empowered by their tough defense and their offense getting in a rhythm, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 36-18 to head into halftime up 22 points.

That was essentially the game. The Jazz struggled on offense (35 percent, 30 percent from deep, 55 percent from the free-throw line) for the rest of the game and the Warriors were able to coast to their fifth consecutive victory.

Reputation: Doing a chinup on the rim after a dunk, Draymond Green picked up his sixth technical foul of the season. The technical was called on Green after the play was over for quite some time and despite Warriors coach Steve Kerr's objections:

In this game, the technical didn't make even a fraction of a difference. But Green has been developing a bit of a reputation around the league and with still a lot of the season left to play, he could be in danger of reaching the 16-technical foul threshold if he keeps up his antics.

We've all been there: One reason for Utah's struggles on offense could be because Rodney Hood played just under 11 minutes and didn't score a single point. Hood wasn't injured but he unfortunately had "gastric distress" which forced him to make frequent trips to the restroom.

Hood averages 15.8 points, and while he wouldn't have personally led the Jazz to victory, if he weren't sick, he definitely would've helped.

Rodney Hood (gastric distress) is questionable to return, — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) December 21, 2016

Ball movement: Golden State failed to reach 30 dimes, a mark they've been frequently getting in several games this season but they did record 24 assists against the Jazz. Out of the 13 Warriors who played, only one (Anderson Varejao), did not get an assist. Draymond Green, Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala all led the Warriors with four apiece.

Warriors look ahead: After their nice three-game homestand, Golden State embarks on a short but significant road trip. The Warriors will play three games in four nights to finish out the week. Golden State will end their road trip with the highly anticipated Finals rematch against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Christmas Day.