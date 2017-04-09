Damian Lillard gave away the game ball after his record 59-point performance

On Saturday, Damian Lillard had the best game of his young career, scoring a franchise-record 59 points while hitting nine 3s in a 101-86 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Lillard was naturally awarded the game ball afterward -- he virtually beat the Jazz by himself -- but he didn’t hang onto the honor for long. According to Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard gave the ball to Jazz forward Joe Johnson, who scored his 20,000th NBA point in the same game.

Lillard said he let the Jazz have the game ball tonight for Joe Johnson, who surpassed 20,000 points tonight. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) April 9, 2017

It’s pretty amazing that Lillard would have the presence of mind to think of the veteran in the aftermath of such a wild game, and Johnson was surely surprised and honored.

Today’s players get a bad rap for not being competitive and being too friendly with their opponents, but you have to appreciate a gesture like this.