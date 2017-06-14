Damian Lillard reveals which NBA teams he'd join if he were to ever leave the Blazers

Damian Lillard has one of the most interactive Twitter accounts of any NBA player. He gladly jumps into Q&A's with fans and is willing to speak his mind. Ask Lillard a question and he will most likely give an honest answer no matter what it is.

Wednesday, Lillard answered questions just like he always does and he gave a few interesting answers. Fans wanted to know who he thought the Trail Blazers should go after in free agency, what his opinion is on Cavaliers-Warriors, and where he would choose to play besides Portland. As always, Lillard was brutally honest with his answers. Check it out:

@Dame_Lillard if you had the opportunity to sign with any team in the league today other than trailblazers what team would it be? — Frenchie ❄️ (@Mohamed_2_0_6) June 14, 2017

If blazers said they didn't want me... Utah Jazz or Lakers https://t.co/jep3V9qRsS — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

This is the most interesting answer of the questions that were asked. If the Blazers somehow decided they didn't want him anymore, he said he'd want to join the Lakers or Jazz. Los Angeles is a classic answer even if they don't grab many free agents anymore, but Utah is a bit of a weird one until you remember he went to Weber State.

@Dame_Lillard if you could bring in any free agent this summer, who you want? 👀 — TyTy (@Traww_44) June 14, 2017

Paul George / few others https://t.co/mG8vbnDbqm — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

Lillard wants the Blazers to go after Paul George this summer which shouldn't be surprising. He's the hottest name out there, even if he's not officially a free agent until 2018, and Lillard wants to win. Although he did keep things a little vague by leaving it at "a few others," meaning he might have an idea of who Portland is targeting.

@Dame_Lillard do you think the cavs and warriors are going to play in the finals again next year? — Bishoy (@bishoy_n2) June 14, 2017

Hopefully not... Us other teams need to break this sh** up... https://t.co/LaCvW4fHJR — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

He's not a fan of the dominance right now of Golden State and Cleveland. Considering how competitive a person he is then this shouldn't be a surprise for anybody. He's the type to try and challenge a superteam rather than go join one.

Lillard's honesty on Twitter makes him one of the best follows among players. It's rare that someone would be so open to fans and it helps bridge that gap between the two sides. Hopefully he continues this open honesty throughout his NBA career.