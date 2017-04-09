Damian Lillard scores franchise-record 59 points as Blazers close in on playoff berth

In case you were wondering, Damian Lillard is ready for the playoffs.

Lillard set a Trail Blazers franchise record with 59 points in a 101-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. You could tell it was going to be a special night for Lillard, whose previous career high was 51, when he put up 26 points in the first quarter -- tying his own franchise record for points in any quarter.

After the win, the Blazers need just one more victory or a Nuggets loss to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

You know you want to watch it - Highlights: Lillard drops 59 on Utah #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pwcirdjdYU — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) April 9, 2017

The Blazers point guard went 18-of-34 from the field, including 9-of-14 on 3-pointers, and also collected six rebounds and dished out five assists. The nine 3-pointers tied his own franchise record, and Lillard became only the third player since turnovers became an official stat in 1983-84 to score 59 points with no turnovers. He also became the only player ever to score 59 or more points with nine or more 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard is the only player in NBA history with 59+ points and 9+ 3-pointers in a game. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) April 9, 2017

Lillard actually had a chance to get 60 (or 61) at the free throw line late in the game, but he missed two of three and finished with 59. Even more remarkable: he had zero points in the second quarter.

Lillard proved on Saturday night that he’s capable of putting a team on his back, even against the stingiest of defenses. The next highest scorer on the Blazers was Mo Harkless with just 12 points.

If Portland can get the eighth seed, the No. 1 seed Warriors can’t sleep comfortably knowing that Lillard is capable of having nights like this.