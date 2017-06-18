Danny Ainge: Celtics want visits with Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson
The Celtics will reportedly have the No. 3 pick after the trade with the Sixers is finalized
The blockbuster trade between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers has reportedly been agreed upon, and will be finalized on Monday. The move will send the No. 1 pick in this year's draft to the Sixers in exchange for two first-round picks, including the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.
Now, with the Sixers prepared to take Markelle Fultz, the Celtics need to figure out what to do with the third pick. Much depends on whom the Lakers select with the No. 2 pick, but the Celtics will have to prepare for multiple outcomes.
With that in mind, Danny Ainge is interested in talking to Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson. When asked about Jackson earlier, Ainge said, "We're trying to get to see him and Lonzo Ball, are two guys we haven't seen that we'd like to see."
Ball and Jackson are two of the other top players in this draft, but neither has worked out for the Celtics. Ball and Jackson decided not to work out for the Celtics before this deal was reported, though, so they could have a change of heart now.
