Danny Ainge: Celtics want visits with Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson

The blockbuster trade between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers has reportedly been agreed upon, and will be finalized on Monday. The move will send the No. 1 pick in this year's draft to the Sixers in exchange for two first-round picks, including the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.

Clarification on deal: Besides its 2017 FRP, Philly sends '18 Lakers pick w/ protections. If it doesn't convey, 76ers send 2019 Kings pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Celtics will get Lakers pick if it falls between 2 and 5 in the 2018 draft, per league source. If not, the Celtics will get the Kings in '19 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 18, 2017

Now, with the Sixers prepared to take Markelle Fultz, the Celtics need to figure out what to do with the third pick. Much depends on whom the Lakers select with the No. 2 pick, but the Celtics will have to prepare for multiple outcomes.

With that in mind, Danny Ainge is interested in talking to Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson. When asked about Jackson earlier, Ainge said, "We're trying to get to see him and Lonzo Ball, are two guys we haven't seen that we'd like to see."

Danny Ainge earlier on Josh Jackson: "We’re trying to get to see him & Lonzo Ball, are two guys we haven’t seen that we’d like to see." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 18, 2017

Ball and Jackson are two of the other top players in this draft, but neither has worked out for the Celtics. Ball and Jackson decided not to work out for the Celtics before this deal was reported, though, so they could have a change of heart now.