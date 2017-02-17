Danny Ainge says Celtics not looking for 'Band-Aid' or 'rent-a-player' trades

The Boston Celtics remain the most fascinating team in the NBA when it comes to potential trades. They are second in the Eastern Conference, and they could very well have the No. 1 pick in this June’s draft, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets. Boston has the Nets’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick, too, and the whole league knows they would like to trade for a superstar to solidify their team as a championship contender.

Celtics president Danny Ainge has been under some degree of public pressure to make a big move for the past few seasons, but has remained patient. In an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich, Ainge said that he’s open to making a trade, but it must not disrupt Boston’s long-term plan:

“I’m certainly aware of all of our competition around the East. It’s not from a lack of desire to want to do a trade, but as an organization we have priorities and a plan,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich during his weekly interview Thursday morning. “We’re not looking for Band-Aids and we’re not looking to give up future assets. We’re trying to build something more sustainable than a rent-a-player.” … “Everyone knows the assets we have and the young players we have,” he said. “In any conversation we have the price is a lot because of what we have in the bank. That’s the challenge we’re facing and we’re trying to stick to our plan. If a deal comes along where the price to add someone to the team who is more long-term than someone who is just the last 25 games of the season, we have more interest in that than we do in finding a Band-Aid.” … “We know what our weaknesses are; we’d like rim protection and rebounding. At the same time we do like skilled bigs to play around our guards,” added Ainge.

Ainge also specifically addressed the Toronto Raptors’ trade for free agent-to-be Serge Ibaka, saying, “It’s hard to give up two good young assets like Toronto did unless they really have an interest in re-signing him and making him a part of their core group going forward.” The Raptors, of course, do plan to re-sign Ibaka, but it sounds like the Celtics were not prepared to sacrifice assets to acquire him and then give him a big payday this coming summer. He would have been a nice fit, but perhaps Ainge is holding out for a superstar.

Boston is in an interesting place. With the Cleveland Cavaliers dealing with injuries to Kevin Love and J.R. Smith, catching them for the top spot in the East might be possible. The Celtics’ roster is such that they don’t have to do anything before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, but they have an opportunity to become a true title contender if Ainge finds the right deal.

It takes two sides to complete a trade, though, and the front office can’t just conjure up a difference-making trade because it wants to take the next step. Ainge has to take the path that he determines is the most prudent one, not rush into a trade because people would like to see it.