David Griffin says Cavs have custom NBA Jam arcade game with execs as players

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin told ESPN’s Zach Lowe on a recent podcast that being in the Cavs front office brings with it an incredible perk. Thanks to their analytics staff, there is a customized, full-size NBA Jam arcade game in the office that features executives like Griffin as players.

“It’s pretty special,” Griffin said on The Lowe Post. “Our analytics team, Brad Havens and Michael Hartman and Jon Nichols, our programmers, their Christmas present to the organization was a full-scale arcade version of NBA Jam that has been reprogrammed to be all of us. So you play yourself by way of example. I can put in my initials and play David Griffin and Trent Redden against [two other executives].”

Griffin said it’s the “same exact game” as the original, aside from the different players, adding that the characters “look just like us.” Lowe then asked Griffin how he was rated.

“So this is where being the boss is good: They made me the third-most powerful player on the game, I think, maybe fourth,” Griffin said. “I have far too many 9s in my arsenal right now. I’m way better in that game than I am in life. But my image really is that I’m fast and that I shoot 3s, neither of which is true.

“The programmers put themselves above me,” he continued. “And they created a character, Harambe, that is more powerful than am I. This is what happens when the nerd cave gets involved.”

The more you learn about the NBA, the more you find out that team employees’ jobs aren’t nearly as fun or glamorous as you thought. Talking about trades and executing transactions constitutes only a small percentage of a general manager’s duties, and the “front offices” that we talk about are actual offices where people do (often boring) work. This is a massive exception to that rule, though, and I believe customized NBA Jam arcade machines should be available to everybody, not just the braintrust of the defending champs.