David Griffin says Cavs not done making moves, looking for a play-maker
The GM added that LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have too big a burden right now
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin told reporters Friday that the team is still looking to add more play-making after acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks last week. While LeBron James has made it clear that he wants the front office to go get another point guard, Griffin said the extra play-making doesn't necessarily have to come from that position.
"It's something where we're all pretty keenly aware that it would help take some burden off of Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron [James] as our primary playmaker, so if we could get somebody else that could do it ... and it really doesn't even have to be a point guard; it's just we need playmaking," Griffin said, speaking to reporters for the first time since the Korver trade.
"So, again, the hope is that Kyle gives us the opportunity to create some offense another way and make us less dependent on those two play creators. Obviously coach [Tyronn Lue] has done some creative things with Kevin Lfove to make offense run through him as well. But all season long, we've known we need more playmaking and just more intelligence at times on the floor in terms of the decision-making. We'll continue to try to improve."
A few thoughts:
- Oh, how wonderfully modern this is. The Cavs' backup point guard is rookie Kay Felder, but that isn't necessarily a problem for Griffin. He just wants another creator/facilitator -- no matter his position -- to support James, Irving and Kevin Love. As a believer in positional fluidity, I'm with Griffin here. Getting a point guard is the simple, obvious solution, but getting a point forward or a shooting guard who can run a pick-and-roll would accomplish the same thing. As it is, James is a cross between a point guard and a power forward, so building a team around him is more about looking for shooters, defenders and secondary play-makers.
- Griffin also said Cleveland might not make a move right away, saying he would like for the playoff picture to be less muddled by the Feb. 23 trade deadline. At that point, there might be front offices that give up on the idea of making the postseason and become more willing to sell off the sort of players the Cavs covet. That's what happened last season when Griffin poached Channing Frye from the Orlando Magic, and it's possible it happens again.
- Whenever I think of trade targets for Cleveland, my mind always goes back to Lou Williams. He's not a point guard, but he's excellent in the pick-and-roll and can make spot-up 3-pointers. Williams has helped the Lakers this season as a bench scorer, but I put him on my list of potential trade-deadline steals because he probably isn't part of their long-term future. I'm not sure the Cavs have enough draft assets left to get a deal done, but I would like to see them try.
- It's worth noting that Griffin shot down the suggestion that Cleveland needs a big man. This was another idea that came from James, but Griffin said it wasn't necessary because the coaching staff likes to use James at power forward. The Cavs have struggled with defensive rebounding this season and they don't have much shot-blocking, but a front-court rotation of James, Love, Tristan Thompson and Frye was enough for them to win last season's title.
