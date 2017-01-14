David Griffin says Cavs not done making moves, looking for a play-maker

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin told reporters Friday that the team is still looking to add more play-making after acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks last week. While LeBron James has made it clear that he wants the front office to go get another point guard, Griffin said the extra play-making doesn't necessarily have to come from that position.

From ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"It's something where we're all pretty keenly aware that it would help take some burden off of Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron [James] as our primary playmaker, so if we could get somebody else that could do it ... and it really doesn't even have to be a point guard; it's just we need playmaking," Griffin said, speaking to reporters for the first time since the Korver trade.

"So, again, the hope is that Kyle gives us the opportunity to create some offense another way and make us less dependent on those two play creators. Obviously coach [Tyronn Lue] has done some creative things with Kevin Lfove to make offense run through him as well. But all season long, we've known we need more playmaking and just more intelligence at times on the floor in terms of the decision-making. We'll continue to try to improve."