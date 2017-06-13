David West validates decision to take less money to join champion Warriors

Longtime NBA veteran David West could have cashed in on big money in free agency last season after a massive spike in the league's salary cap. He didn't, and he's more than happy about his decision he made last offseason to sign with the Warriors for a team-friendly deal.

After Golden State won the NBA championship on Monday night, West says he learned a lesson from the Egyptians when it comes to his finances.

"Look, you can't take it with you," West said. "The Egyptians learned that. You can't bury and take the treasures with you. It's about the small things in life, the accomplishments. It's about winning. We set a goal, we worked every single day toward that goal, and nobody can ever take that away from us."

After 14 full seasons in the NBA, West has earned plenty of money along the way. So while his decision to take a one-year deal worth approximately $1.5 million seems odd on its face, it's pretty clear West prioritized winning a title over money.

Unlike many people in his situation, he earned the luxury to make that decision. Now he's an NBA champion.