DeMarcus Cousins doesn't respect Knicks' treatment of Oakley: 'It was disgusting'

The Kings center is on Charles Oakley's side

Since the New York Knicks ejected Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden, had him arrested and banned him from the arena, a great many players, ex-players, celebrities and fans have ripped the organization and owner James Dolan. Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the latest to join the party, jumping alongside people like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, Michele Roberts, Fat Joe, Spike Lee and Michael Rapaport. 

At All-Star media availability on Friday, Cousins called the Knicks’ actions “disgusting,” via the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.

Cousins is simply speaking his mind, and he is also speaking for the vast majority of the NBA community. Personally, I hope Oakley sees this comment and reaches out to Cousins to thank him for his support. I’d love for the two tough big guys to be buddies.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

