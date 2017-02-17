DeMarcus Cousins doesn't respect Knicks' treatment of Oakley: 'It was disgusting'
The Kings center is on Charles Oakley's side
Since the New York Knicks ejected Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden, had him arrested and banned him from the arena, a great many players, ex-players, celebrities and fans have ripped the organization and owner James Dolan. Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the latest to join the party, jumping alongside people like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, Michele Roberts, Fat Joe, Spike Lee and Michael Rapaport.
At All-Star media availability on Friday, Cousins called the Knicks’ actions “disgusting,” via the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.
Cousins is simply speaking his mind, and he is also speaking for the vast majority of the NBA community. Personally, I hope Oakley sees this comment and reaches out to Cousins to thank him for his support. I’d love for the two tough big guys to be buddies.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LOOK: Lin's cartoon character haircut
That's certainly something new
-
WATCH: Westbrook trolls All-Star media
At All-Star media availability, Westbrook refused to even acknowledge questions about Dura...
-
Trade rumors: Teams interested in Rose?
A roundup of all the talk as the trade deadline approaches
-
When is the NBA trade deadline?
Info on the NBA trade deadline and other key NBA dates
-
Harden on Russ, KD: 'Staying out of it'
The former Thunder guard does not plan to be a mediator
-
Ranking top 50 NBA players of all-time
Twenty years after the NBA celebrated its original 50 greatest, we're updating things a bi...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre