DeMarcus Cousins finds Anthony Davis for spectacular spinning alley-oop

The first few weeks of the DeMarcus Cousins era in New Orleans haven’t gone so smoothly, but Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the duo combined for a spectacular alley-oop that showed exactly why the Pelicans were so eager to get these two together.

Early in the third quarter, Cousins came down as the trailer and caught the ball at the top of the key, while Davis rolled to the rim. Cousins spotted his new teammate with no one around him, and lobbed up a pass. As Davis rose to catch the ball, he spun in mid-air, then threw down with authority.

While there have definitely been some growing pains as these two figure out how to play together, moments like this show just how devastating the combo could be. No other team in the league has two big men with the requisite talent and ability to complete an alley-oop from the 3-point line together.

If this is what they’re doing with limited practice time, just wait until these two have a full summer to work together.