DeMarcus Cousins fined $25,000 for middle fingers, suspended for 16th tech

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was disciplined by the NBA for two separate incidents, the league announced Tuesday. As expected, Cousins was suspended one game without pay because he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season with 1.1 seconds left in the Kings' 112-107 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. This was an automatic suspension -- since the 16-foul limit was instituted in 2005-06, no one has reached it faster than Cousins. (The previous owner of that dubious distinction was Dwight Howard, who reached the mark on March 5, 2011, per CSN Bay Area's James Ham.)

In addition to the suspension, Cousins was fined $25,000 for "making an inappropriate statement and gesture" after Sacramento's 109-106 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The statement was "F-- Golden State" and the gesture was raising two middle fingers toward a person wearing a Warriors jersey.

Cousins will miss the Kings' game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.