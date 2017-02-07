DeMarcus Cousins fined $25,000 for middle fingers, suspended for 16th tech
The Kings center is being punished by the NBA yet again
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was disciplined by the NBA for two separate incidents, the league announced Tuesday. As expected, Cousins was suspended one game without pay because he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season with 1.1 seconds left in the Kings' 112-107 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. This was an automatic suspension -- since the 16-foul limit was instituted in 2005-06, no one has reached it faster than Cousins. (The previous owner of that dubious distinction was Dwight Howard, who reached the mark on March 5, 2011, per CSN Bay Area's James Ham.)
In addition to the suspension, Cousins was fined $25,000 for "making an inappropriate statement and gesture" after Sacramento's 109-106 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The statement was "F-- Golden State" and the gesture was raising two middle fingers toward a person wearing a Warriors jersey.
Cousins will miss the Kings' game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Green: Durant argument was a 'tactic'
He also called people who are concerned about this 'losers'
-
Lacob: Jordan talked trash about 73 wins
The Golden State owner admitted that hurt to hear
-
Phil weighs in on critical Melo column
Is Phil Jackson subtweeting Melo?
-
Wade pays respect to Heat win streak
He's paying attention to his former team
-
Parsons begs the basketball to go in
The Grizzlies forward is begging for the basketball to go in the hoop
-
Fultz vs. Ball: What NBA scouts learned
Here's a hint: Ball can shoot, his lack of athleticism is overrated, and Fultz's teammates...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre