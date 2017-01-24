DeMarcus Cousins on Kings' push for elusive playoff berth: 'It's eating me alive'

The chase for the eighth spot in the Western Conference is kind of sad. The Denver Nuggets are occupying it at the moment with a record of 18-25, and right behind them are the Portland Trail Blazers (19-27), New Orleans Pelicans (18-27) and Sacramento Kings (17-27). The last-place Los Angeles Lakers (16-32) are only 4.5 games behind the Nuggets.

The likely reward for the team that "wins" this race, of course, is getting humiliated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Still, every franchise likes playoff revenue, and there is some symbolic value in simply making it to the postseason. Just ask DeMarcus Cousins, who is in his seventh year with the Kings and has never come close to playing past mid-April.

"It's my only goal this season," Cousins said Monday after a 109-104 win over the Detroit Pistons, via CSN California's James Ham. "My only goal.

"Oh man, it's eating me alive -- every loss or every time another team wins that's battling for the eighth spot, it's eating me alive," he added. "Our only goal is to be in the playoffs this season."

A year ago, Cousins said he believed in his heart that Sacramento would make the playoffs. That team was 15-22 at the time, with one of the worst defenses in the league, but hey, he tried to remain optimistic. Then the team imploded.

Now the Kings have a new coach and a few new faces, but they are still 26th in defensive rating, 17th in offensive rating and 25th in net rating. This is the statistical profile of a lottery team, and Sacramento had lost eight of nine games before the win against Detroit. In a normal season, it would have no shot at qualifying for the postseason.

The good news for the Kings is that this is not a normal season at all. The Blazers and Nuggets are even worse defensively than they are. The Pelicans, outside of a couple of recent explosions, have had a world of trouble putting the ball in the basket. If Sacramento's only goal is indeed getting the eighth seed, it isn't unrealistic anymore.