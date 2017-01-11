DeMarcus Cousins promises to release R&B album if he's voted in as All-Star starter

In 2014, DeMarcus Cousins played a cruel yet humorous April Fool's joke by saying that he was going to release an R&B album called "Misunderstood." Cousins was supposedly releasing the album under the moniker Boogie Smooth and "Emotional," the first single off the record was going to have Chance the Rapper on it.

But despite changing up his website and posting album art on Instagram, it was all just an elaborate joke.

Cousins' April Fool's joke was quite amusing, but apparently the Kings big man truly believes he can sing. And if Cousins gets voted into the All-Star game in 2017, he told Sports 1140 KHTK's Carmichael Dave that he will actually release that hoax R&B album.

"I think I can sing," Cousins said (transcribed by SI's Kenny Ducey). "You know what? I got a deal for everybody: If you guys make me a starter in this year's All-Star Game, I will release my R&B album. And it won't be an April Fool's joke this time."

Cousins trails a few players notably Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference ballot, so he will need to make up some serious ground in the voting to actually start in the All-Star Game. It's also worth noting that thanks to the new voting format (fan vote counts for only 50 percent), he'll need significant support from the players and coaches.

It may be not actually happen, but it is also not totally unrealistic for Cousins to get voted in. So let's hope that it happens, otherwise we may never be able to hear Cousins' melodic singing voice.