DeMarcus Cousins says he's not frustrated with fourth quarter, overtime benching

The first few weeks of the Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins era in New Orleans haven’t been as fruitful as the Pelicans may have hoped, as the team is just 3-6 since the trade, with one of the wins coming while Cousins was suspended. Adding to the drama in New Orleans, was that their latest win, a 125-122 overtime thriller over the Charlotte Hornets, came with DeMarcus Cousins sitting out the entire fourth quarter and overtime.

Cousins finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 25 minutes, while Anthony Davis went off for 46 points and 21 rebounds as he lead the team down the stretch, coming up with big baskets time and again. While Alvin Gentry’s decision to ride the hot hand of Davis and not mess with a lineup that was having success proved to be the right one, it only fueled the flames of the debate surrounding the long-term feasibility of having Cousins and Davis on the same team.

With a player as emotional as Cousins, there were also questions raised about how he would handle sitting out such crucial minutes down the stretch when he has been used to being the main man for the majority of his career. For his part, however, Cousins has handled the situation with aplomb, and continued to do so Monday when he was asked about the game following practice.

DeMarcus Cousins on sitting out OT and most of the fourth quarter in the Pelicans' win Saturday in Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/GesBBGNuaH — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) March 13, 2017

“Not at all,” Cousins said when asked if it was frustrating to sit out. “The team was in a good rhythm, they were playing a good stretch of basketball, so I wasn’t mad at all ...That’s just how it played out. Coach made a decision. It is what it is.”

For a player with a history of not handling adversity well all the time, this is good to see from Cousins. With his talent and pedigree, it surely was frustrating (as his facial expression seems to show) in the moment to not be out on the court, but in that game it just wasn’t in the best interest of the team. At least outwardly, Cousins seems to have recognized that and respected coach Gentry’s decision.