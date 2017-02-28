DeMarcus Cousins suspended again, but hey, he's having fun at Mardi Gras

The NBA suspended DeMarcus Cousins one game on Tuesday, his second suspension this season for breaching the league’s technical fouls limit. Cousins was tagged with a technical foul in the Pelicans’ loss to the Thunder, New Orleans’ third straight loss since adding Cousins in a trade on the night of the All-Star Game.

Cousins is at least having a good time in the Big Easy during Mardi Gras, however:

Cousins will serve the suspension Wednesday when the Pelicans host the Pistons.

I would regale you with tales of why this is something Cousins needs to fix, but he’s not going to. We’ve been down this road for too many years to believe Cousins is going to change his ways now. He’s just never shown the capacity to control his emotions in-game. He’s already reached the limit for technicals once this season, earning a suspension. For every two more he picks up, he adds on another suspension, without pay.

Cousins was emotional about being traded from Sacramento against his wishes, but if he wants to help the Pelicans win like he says he does, he needs to find some way to keep himself from picking up more techs, or he’s just going to continue to miss games.