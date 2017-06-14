Dennis Rodman's North Korea trip is sponsored by Potcoin, a digital weed currency

The Worm is back to North Korea. Getty Images

Still waiting on that Bitcoin stake to take off? Well keep waiting, because Potcoin is about to corner the digital currency market. Potcoin has sponsored former NBA star Dennis Rodman's trip to North Korea. Digital currency, marijuana, Pyongyang and Dennis Rodman are four things that just go together like peanut butter and jelly. Rodman's trip is one of diplomacy, with the NBA Hall of Famer saying that it's "all about peace" and he wants to "open a door with North Korea."

Rodman has frequent flier miles to North Korea, one of the only Americans to do so. Rumors have abounded about his intentions behind this visit, with some suggesting that he's on a mission from President Trump himself. Rodman, a two-time contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," has a history with the president, however all that links the two now is a cork board and some speculation.

Potcoin is an online currency developed to eliminate the necessity of cash between customers and marijuana dispensaries. It hasn't exactly taken off yet, as weed isn't legal under federal law (which invalidates a key part of the model), but the move to sponsor Rodman has certainly paid off. Since Rodman arrived in Pyongyang wearing a Potcoin t-shirt on Tuesday, Potcoin's value saw an 84 percent increase to 17 cents.

You can see the announcement of Rodman's trip in the video below, where they tout Rodman's relationship with both Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.