Derek Fisher might have lost all his Lakers championship rings in home burglary
The home theft occurred Monday, police said
The home of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher was burglarized Monday morning, according to police, and he might have had all five of his championship rings taken in the heist. First, from the Associated Press:
Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher. Officer Drake Madison says the burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood.
The home was unoccupied at the time.
Madison says he doesn't know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher's NBA championship rings.
Source: $300K worth of jewelry taken from Derek Fisher's LA home.
TMZ reported Monday that Fisher did in fact inform police that his championship bling was taken in the burglary.
If the rings were stolen, they're no doubt insured, but it's unclear whether replacements are available, given the time and care that is taken into producing each ring, at least according to the promotional materials sent out each year by the makers.
Fisher, who last coached in the NBA with the Knicks last season, has been doing studio work for Comcast Sportsnet in Los Angeles.
