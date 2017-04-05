Derrick Rose has arthroscopic knee surgery, ends uninspiring season with Knicks

Days after the announcement that he tore his meniscus in his left knee , New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose had arthroscopic knee surgery. The Knicks announced Wednesday that the procedure was performed in Rose’s hometown of Chicago and he “will begin basketball activities in approximately 3-6 weeks.” He had already been ruled out for the season, and he’ll be a free agent in July.

This is as good a time as any to reflect on Rose’s first (and perhaps last) season in New York. He certainly had his moments -- a 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game in a win in Boston; a duel of sorts with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City -- but it’s hard to call it a success. Rose averaged a perfectly acceptable 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent, but Knicks fans won’t remember those numbers. What they will remember:

On an individual level, Rose was fine -- not a star by any means, but average. He might not have been a net-positive player because of his defense, but he proved he was still effective in transition and could get into the paint in the halfcourt. After appearing in 66 games for the Chicago Bulls last season, he played in 64 games for the Knicks -- considering how many serious injuries he has been through, that should be seen as a success on its own.

There are still questions, however, about how much Rose can contribute to winning at this stage of his career. Even if you ignore his defense, his lack of 3-point range means he’s not much of a threat unless the ball in his hands. When he does have the ball, it’s not clear that he makes his teammates better or scores efficiently enough to dominate the offense. Admittedly, the triangle offense was an awful system in which to judge Rose, but any team that signs him this summer as its starting point guard is taking a risk.