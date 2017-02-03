Derrick Rose on Knicks' potential rebuild: 'I'm on a 1-year deal, so I can't talk'

Derrick Rose doesn't have a lot to say about the New York Knicks' potentially blowing things up. He used the term "superteam" to describe them more than once last summer, but now that they're seven games under .500, 11th in the East and dealing with uncertainty surrounding the future of Carmelo Anthony, he understands the reality of their situation.

"I'm on a one-year deal so I can't talk that much about it," Rose said, via ESPN's Ian Begley. "The rebuild could be me going too. I don't know. My job is to focus whenever I'm on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better every day. Like I said from the beginning, I'm chasing something. I'm trying to get back to myself and I'm trying to play consistent games."

Rose is in a contract year, and will reportedly seek a max deal. Regardless of how much New York likes his ability to get to the basket, it would be shocking if the front office was willing to offer him about $150 million over five years. A split was always a possible scenario, and it seems increasingly likely after Rose skipped a game without telling anyone and all of this Melo-drama.

While it seems much more realistic that he'd walk in free agency, a reporter asked Rose about the possibility that he'd be traded before the Feb. 23 deadline. Rose does not seem worried about that, even though he said two months ago that he'd like to spend the rest of his career with the organization.

"It's something me and my agent haven't talked about," Rose said, via ESPN. "I haven't talked to [general manager] Steve [Mills] or the front office about it. It's something that hasn't been out there. It's a thought, like it's a one-year deal. It's a business. Just got to wait and see."

The Rose move last summer was part of a broader strategy by Knicks management to fast-track their return to relevance. They also signed veteran center Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72 million deal and swingman Courtney Lee to a four-year, $48 million deal. Obviously, this plan has not worked out so far -- they are out of the playoffs despite the fact that the eighth seed in the East probably won't even need a .500 record. Rose is aware that the team is drastically underperforming internal expectations, and so is everybody else in the locker room.

If Anthony does indeed get traded in the next few weeks, it will of course have implications for Rose and other players. Assuming he isn't traded for a bunch of veterans, such a move would signal a shift in direction, and president Phil Jackson would have no real reason to even explore the possibility of bringing Rose back on a new contract. A full tear-down is a possibility here, and it might be Jackson's best option.