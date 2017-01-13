Derrick Rose shines in Knicks win vs. Bulls: Takeaways, highlights

The New York Knicks continue to confound every extreme notion this season. They are neither train wreck nor on solid ground, neither out of the woods nor in the fire. A night after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers (who have won four of five, by the way), the Knicks turned it around Thursday with a win over the Chicago Bulls, 104-89.

Chicago was without Jimmy Butler, which is obviously a very big deal, but it still means the Knicks got a win against a team with talent that's fighting for a playoff spot in the East just like they are. Maybe more importantly, they did so behind a brilliant Derrick Rose performance, the second in two nights since Rose went AWOL on the team and returned to Chicago to be with family on Monday.

Rose finished with 17 point on 7-of-15 shooting, four rebounds and three assists, and a plus-15 in plus-minus. He looked like his old self, finishing through traffic, strong and athletic. He wasn't a playmaker, he never really was at a high level. He wasn't a crafty shooter, he never was at a high level. He was just aggressive and could find ways to score whenever he wanted.

Rose played great, the Knicks played well all the way through, and they got a much needed win. The Knicks are now just two games back of the eighth spot in the East, even with all the drama. Some other takeaways:

1. Carmelo Anthony had a great night. Melo led the team in scoring, no big deal with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. But he also had nine boards and six assists. When he's filling the stat sheet, he's so much more dangerous. He made several great passes to cutters inside which opened up things for the Knicks. When he's play-making like this, he's a whole other level of dangerous.

And just as notable, he was engaged on the defensive end. Watch how far he pushes Gibson out in the post here. He didn't guard him much, but he gave great effort, and when Melo gives great efforts defensively, good things happen.

Rondo played well in his last outing, but was just 2-of-9 for four points and his requisite eight assists. He wasn't terrible, just quiet.

3. Mixed night for the Bulls' reserves. Doug McDermott was 0-for-5 for two points, Bobby Portis 1-of-4. Cristiano Felicio fared much better with a strong 13 points and five boards; he should probably get most of Portis' minutes at this point. Jerian Grant was terrific, though, 5-of-10 for 14 points and five assists, and a team-high plus-8. He dictated the pace and brought energy.

4. 3-point woes. The Bulls shot 3-of-18 from deep, and that was basically the ballgame. If you can't score on the awful Knicks defense, you're going to have a bad time.

5. Kyle O'Quinn was great. The Knicks' bench had a good night overall, especially Mindaugus Kuzminskas (19 points) but O'Quinn really brought the physicality that bullied Chicago in the second half. He had a great chase-down block on a Wade floater and finished with 12 points and 11 boards. When the Knicks bench gives them anything, it's a good night.