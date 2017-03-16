Despite disappointing season, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek's job is reportedly safe

New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek isn’t going anywhere, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman. Despite the Knicks’ 27-41 record and all the drama that has surrounded the team this season, president Phil Jackson reportedly plans to stick with the man who joined the team on a three-year, $15 million contract last summer.

From the Post:

In his three years as team president, Jackson has had four head coaches and, though this club was built to win now, there’s no plan for a fifth head coach this summer. The Knicks fell out of the playoff race in early March and take a pitiful 27-41 record — the league’s seventh-worst — into Thursday’s Garden rematch against the Nets. … When Jackson fired Derek Fisher in February 2016, during the coach’s second season, it was not because of a poor win-loss record. Sources insist Fisher was dismissed because of his lack of communication with Jackson, failing to respond to Jackson’s emails promptly and a passive-aggressive resistance to Jackson being involved with coaching aspects. Hornacek, according to an NBA source, gets high grades on both counts — maintaining a strong rapport with Jackson and associate head coach Kurt Rambis, Jackson’s longtime compatriot. … If Jackson should have promoted then-interim Rambis as coach last spring, it’s too late now. Though owner James Dolan has given Jackson carte blanche, Jackson would look awful if he bagged Hornacek. “Phil can’t afford to fire [Hornacek] and bring in a new coach,’’ said another NBA source, who has spoken to Jackson.

As you can see, the terms in which we discuss the Knicks are different than the way we discuss any other team. It’s always important for the coaching staff to be aligned with management, but nowhere else would the coach be graded on how well he puts up with the team president and his longtime associate’s impositions. This dynamic is also why it’s difficult to assess how Hornacek has managed his team this season. Here are a few questions:

What offense would New York be running if Jackson wasn’t involved at all?

How responsible is defensive coordinator Kurt Rambis

Did Hornacek decide for himself to place more emphasis on the triangle after the All-Star break?

Has Hornacek had any say in personnel decisions?

I am open to the idea that the triangle offense can still work in today’s NBA, but I don’t believe it can work if done halfway or done with a roster that doesn’t fit. If Hornacek is going to return and stick with the triangle, the only way New York can improve is if the front office makes some major changes.

Hornacek was correct when he said that there’s plenty of blame to go around . He is certainly not exempt from criticism. He has been working in a strange, sometimes even toxic environment, though, and those conditions will have to change if the Knicks are going to return to relevance.