Despite the Knicks drama, Derrick Rose will reportedly seek a max contract this summer

Like all NBA players, Derrick Rose is confident in his abilities and believes that he is one of the best players in the league. There is nothing wrong with believing in yourself. It helped that young boy ride a bike after all. But Rose's belief in himself might end up making him sad and ultimately disappointed this summer.

Rose will be a free agent after this season and has said that he would like to re-sign with the Knicks because he wants to play in New York for the rest of his life. Unfortunately for Rose, his eyes may be bigger than his stomach because according to ESPN's Ian Begley, the one-time MVP is seeking a max deal in the offseason.

And then there is the potential price tag. Some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer. For Rose, that pact would be for five years and nearly $150 million. The Knicks would need to use nearly all of their cap space to ink Rose to a max contract.

The Knicks have had a history of offseason follies, signing players to rather large contracts and trading away promising young players for mediocre talent. Despite all of that, even the Knicks won't offer Rose a max contract.

Sure, Rose has played well at times for them but his recent unexcused absence coupled with his poor shooting (44.3 percent and 54 percent at the rim) and matador-like defense are not worth a max contract by any means. Rose simply is not the player he used to be as his athleticism was robbed from him after his multiple knee injuries.

Rose is still a marketable player, so some team (perhaps even the Knicks) will sign him this summer. But a long-term deal worth $150 million seems unrealistic.