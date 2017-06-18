Diana Taurasi becomes WNBA's all-time leading scorer, receives praise from Kobe

Earlier this season, Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter, as she passed her former teammate Katie Smith for the top spot during an eight 3-pointer performance against the Chicago Sky.

Now, Taurasi's name will also be atop the WNBA's all-time scoring list, as she passed WNBA legend Tina Thompson's record of 7,488 points on Sunday afternoon as she lead the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Coming into the game, DT needed just 14 points to make history, and it didn't take her long to accomplish it. Late in the second quarter, Taurasi came off a screen, drove right past the defense, and scooped home the layup off the glass.

Already with three WNBA titles, an MVP, seven trips to the All-Star Game, nine All-WNBA First-Team appearances, five scoring titles, and four Olympic Gold Medals, this is just the latest on Taurasi's ever-growing list of historic accomplishments.

Earlier in the game, former NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who played with the same type of tenacity that Taurasi often shows on the court, discussed her game and why he respects her so much.

Congratulations to DT on another fantastic achievement.