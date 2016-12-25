Did Russell Westbrook troll Kevin Durant again? He adamantly says no
Westbook says he didn't thank Kyrie for hitting a game winner against the Warriors
He may not want to talk about Kevin Durant anymore, but Russell Westbrook seems to enjoy throwing subtle shade at his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate. However, those days may be behind him now.
While wrapping up his pregame warm-up before playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Westbrook hit a deep three and then sprinted back into the locker room. This is customary part of Westbrook's pregame routine yet this time, it sounds like he yells out, "Thank you Kyrie," before exiting the court. If he did yell that, it can only be in reference to Kyrie Irving's game winner against Durant and the Warriors earlier in the day.
Westbrook really has no reason to thank Irving, other than to take delight in his former teammate losing in a marquee game. But according to him, he didn't say that.
Via The Oklahoman's Erik Horne, Westbrook adamantly said he didn't say Irving's name. What he said was Jamie, who is the daughter of Thunder trainer Joe Sharpe:
Russell Westbrook on what he said running off the court. Said he said "Thank You Jamie," daughter of Thunder trainer Joe Sharpe pic.twitter.com/gfki5Y9YRE— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 25, 2016
Westbrook also claimed when he was going through pregame, the Cavs-Warriors game wasn't even over. RW typically does pregame very early.— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 26, 2016
And from the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz:
For reference, Jamie, who Russ refers to in that video, is trainer Joe Sharpe's daughter. She's sitting baseline in that video.— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 26, 2016
Ah, so that clears things up.
But while Westbrook may not be thankful for Irving's game winner, the Cavs and their fans definitely are.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Inside the standings and schedule
Are the Celtics ready for the big time? Plus, who's in position for the playoffs?
-
NBA admits Durant was fouled vs. Cavs
Yes, Durant was fouled but the Warriors still had every chance to win
-
Newspaper makes 3-1 joke at Warriors
The Cleveland Morning Journal trolls the Warriors in its headline
-
Kobe praises Kyrie's 'big time' shot
Irving has developed a mentor-mentee relationship with Bryant
-
Thompson: Warriors gifted Cavs the win
Thompson was angry with the way Golden State lost to Cleveland
-
Cavs upset with Durant's profanity
Could be a little double standard going on here
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre