Did the Kings trade Cousins because they think Buddy Hield is the next Steph Curry?

Are you still laughing about the DeMarcus Cousins trade? The blockbuster, completed Sunday night and made official on Monday, sent the superstar center from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans for a relatively unimpressive package: Buddy Hield , Tyreke Evans , Langston Galloway , a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick. It is the rare deal that can be credibly called an A+ for one side and an F for the other.

Of course, some trades that are viewed as one-sided look drastically different a few years down the line. In 2008, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that the trade that sent Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Lakers was “beyond comprehension,” adding that “there should be a trade committee that can scratch all trades that make no sense.” He did not know at the time that Marc Gasol , who was part of the trade and playing in Spain at the time, would turn out to be one of the best centers in the league.

Evidently, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive thinks that Hield will be their Marc Gasol. Sacramento was linked to Hield before last year’s draft, with ESPN’s Chad Ford even speculating that the front office would have selected him No. 2 overall. Ranadive attended Hield’s pro day in Los Angeles and spoke to him for 15 minutes afterward, per DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. And then there’s this:

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

Wow. Steph Curry potential. So not only does Hield, a rookie, have to live up to being the main piece in a trade for a franchise player, he has the added pressure of being compared to a back-to-back MVP and the greatest shooter in NBA history. A few thoughts: