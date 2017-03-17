Dion Waiters submits another quote of the year candidate

Dion Waiters is in the midst of a fantastic season in Miami, averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per night while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. All of those are the best marks of his career, as his strong play has helped the Heat turn their season completely around, from 11-30 to 33-35.

The most iconic moment of the turnaround, for both Waiters and the Heat, was his game-winning triple against the Golden State Warriors, which he followed with an arms-folded celebration. You’ve likely seen it memed a time or two (or a thousand).

Thursday, Michael Lee of The Vertical caught up with Waiters to talk about the Heat’s streak, as well as the celebration. And Dion delivered with a quote of the year candidate:

“That’s just that Philly cheese swag,” Waiters told The Vertical. “Now, everybody see me, they do the pose.”

Amazing. Waiters, a Philly native, is surely the first player in NBA history to have “Philly cheese swag,” just adding to the historical nature of Miami’s run.

Of course, Waiters is no stranger to incredible quotes. As he told reporters earlier this year, “I love that moment. You can never shy away from that. I just feel though, like -- one of my favorite quotes is, uh ... I forgot it already. One of my favorite quotes. But yeah, man, you just can’t be afraid to take them shots.”

Long live Dion Waiters.