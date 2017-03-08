Dirk Nowitzki becomes sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points
Dirk joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain on the list
Well that was easy.
Dirk Nowitzki entered Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers needing 20 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. It didn’t take him long at all, as he poured in 18 in the opening quarter alone, then sunk a baseline jumper early in the second quarter to reach the incredible milestone (video above).
Unsurprisingly, Mark Cuban, who has been unwavering in his support for Dirk throughout the years, went wild with delight following the moment.
The Mavericks legend joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30,000 points in their career. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to Dirk’s skill and longevity.
Though he may get overlooked at times by the casual fan, there should be no doubt about it: Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. In a statement shorty after Dirk reached the milestone, commissioner Adam Silver released a statement confirming that fact, saying, among other things, “This latest accomplishment further establishes his legacy as one of the NBA’s greatest players.“
