Do the Suns have an advantage in a trade with Spurs for LaMarcus Aldridge?
Phoenix was close to signing the power forward before he picked San Antonio in 2015
The Suns have actively been shopping around before the 2017 NBA Draft, and one player they're connected to is a guy they had a chance at before. Reports are that the Spurs are trying to flip LaMarcus Aldridge for a top 10 pick. Before Aldridge signed with the Spurs in 2015, he was also actively talking with the Suns.
According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Suns may be the only franchise that can keep Aldridge long term after trading for him. Aldridge has two years left on his deal, and a player option for the final year, which means a team trading for him risks him becoming a rental player.
The majority of teams don't want to give up a top 10 pick without guarantee that Aldridge will stay longer than one season. This leaves San Antonio's trading options slim. If Phoenix still has interest in Aldridge left over from 2015, maybe a trade could happen, though John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 in Phoenix believes that has no chance at happening.
The Suns have also been connected to Kristaps Porzingis. Expect them to be active throughout the draft.
-
LIVE updates: NBA Draft 2017
Follow our live blog for updates on draft night
-
Report: Minnesota wants Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in reuniting Jimmy Butler and his former coach
-
Lonzo would rap if he didn't play ball
Ball released a short track of him rapping over Drake's 'Free Smoke' a month ago
-
Report: Spurs have interest in CP3, Rose
The Spurs will need a point guard since they'll be without Tony Parker for a good part of the...
-
Teams could trade up to get Josh Jackson
There seems to be a lot of interest in the forward out of Kansas
-
Knicks owner skipping draft for concert
The Knicks owner won't be around for what might be a dramatic night for New York
Add a Comment