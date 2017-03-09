Don't expect the same ol' Jabari Parker when he returns from injury next season

Early in February, just when the Milwaukee Bucks thought they were getting back on track, they suffered a cruel twist of fate. On Feb. 8, the night Khris Middleton played his first game of the season, Jabari Parker went down with a torn ACL. Now, instead of spending a full offseason healthy and preparing for a return to the playoffs, the Bucks will once again have to figure out how to get along without a key member of their core. It’s a tough blow for a young team that has seemed to be on the brink of a breakthrough for a few years now.

Parker, however, is thinking positive. The third-year forward, who was averaging over 20 points and six rebounds this season before he got injured, spoke to the media for the first time since suffering the knee injury, and he told reporters that he thinks he can come back better than ever.

via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“It’s going to be fun, to tell you the truth,” Parker said of his recovery program. “I love challenges. I love being in the position I am. I didn’t really feel like talking, but I feel like God has given me this for a reason, because He knows I can handle it. “So I take that burden, because I know a lot of people can’t go through this.” Parker said he believes he can surpass the form he showed this season. “I don’t want to be the same player,” Parker said. “I wouldn’t be myself if I don’t challenge myself to do better things, bigger things. “I know I can be better.”

If Parker, who was averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and 3-point percentage this year, can come back even better, that will be more than welcomed by the Bucks.

Unfortunately, due to the 12-month timetable on the injury, we likely won’t see Parker’s return until sometime around next year’s All-Star break. And since it will take him the rest of the season to get reacclimated, the 2017-18 season might already be shaping up to be another rebuilding year in Milwaukee.