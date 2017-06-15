Draymond cracks back at LeBron on Instagram: Warriors 'finally made him go bald'
The season hasn't been over for a week and already there's a social media feud
Draymond Green wore a "Quickie" shirt with a championship trophy to the Warriors championship parade. The "Q" from the shirt was the same "Q" from the Quicken Loans Arena logo. It was to troll Cavs fans and emphasize that the Warriors got LeBron James and the Cavaliers out of the NBA Finals quickly. James saw the shirt and posted an Instagram by saying, "That's what she said."
The assumption was that Green was too busy during a parade to respond to James' burn, but apparently he can sense trash talk. It's like the force in Star Wars but instead of being able to shoot lightning he can annoy anybody he sets his target on. Well, Green responded pretty quickly with an Instagram post of his own.
"Them Dubs finally made him go bald! Congrats bro @KingJames"
Green is obviously referring to the fact that James revealed he has shaved his head for the summer. Although Green is suggesting that the stress of Golden State beating him has forced the rest of his hair to fall out. This might not sound like the best burn, but let's be honest here the gold in this post is that Green did this during a parade.
Who had the better burn? Green or James? Personally, I lean towards James because jokes about his hairline are a little old at this point, but it's hysterical that both sides are having a social media feud during a parade to celebrate the Warriors title. The NBA is the greatest dumbest sports league in the world.
