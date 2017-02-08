Draymond Green calls argument with Warriors teammate Kevin Durant 'a tactic'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not happy about stories highlighting his argument with Kevin Durant during their 109-106 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The whole thing was "nothing more than an attempt by Green to light a fire under his superstar teammate," according to ESPN's Chris Haynes:

Sources told ESPN that Green, trying to use reverse psychology, intentionally and aggressively approached Durant with a bevy of choice words during a break in Saturday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. ... Green's premeditated approach sparked a verbal spat that lasted roughly 30 seconds. "F--- you" obscenities were repeatedly tossed back and forth by both players, sources told ESPN. Durant was enraged. Sources said Green, knowing he had accomplished his goal, began winking and smiling at some of his teammates and coaching staff. Sources told ESPN that Green and Durant watched Super Bowl LI together Sunday. "Nothing in general," Green said Tuesday when asked what led to the confrontation. "It was actually a tactic. But that's for us to know and for everyone else to figure out."

Green has always been loud and confrontational. This is who he is. He's also one of the main reasons Durant signed with the Warriors, having led their recruiting efforts. Golden State coach Steve Kerr downplayed the whole thing, referring to disagreements and altercations he witnessed and was a part of with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s. Green said that not only is this healthy, it's unhealthy to have an environment where players cannot get in each other's faces, via ESPN:

"If you can't [have a dispute], you're probably on a losing team," Green said. "But everybody that makes a big deal out of it probably are losers. So that's how I view it. Anyone who knows anything about winning know that's what happens. It just is what it is." He added later: "If you've got to hide something from one of your teammates, you can't say something to somebody, then you're in a bad situation. And me personally, I don't want to be in that situation. If you're on a team where you can't talk, where there's moments and you need to yell at each other, maybe that yelling is to get each other going."

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green remain buddies. USATSI

It's important for teammates to be able to call each other out at times. Sometimes, that's an uncomfortable thing to do, particularly when the person being called out is a former MVP and future Hall of Famer. The great teams don't completely avoid confrontation, though -- they get better from it. This seems to be Green's point, and it's a valid one.

Of course, it's possible for these situations to go too far. One of them involving Green and the Warriors reportedly did last February -- ESPN's Ethan Sherwood Strauss reported that, after his profanity-laced tirade at halftime in Oklahoma City, his teammates voted to fine him. This incident with Durant, however, does not seem like nearly as big of a deal.