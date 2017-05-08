Draymond Green calls Celtics' Olynyk a dirty player: 'I don't respect that man'
Green says there's a difference between what he does and what Olynyk does
If you say the phrase "dirty NBA player" to a casual fan, one of the first names that might come up is Draymond Green.
The Warriors star has been known to get into scuffles here and there over the past few years, and is probably most recognized for repeated instances of hitting and kicking players below the belt.
But it's Green who is now pointing the finger at Celtics center Kelly Olynyk.
"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man," Green said on the "Dray Day" podcast. "He's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to like do that, but you don't like -- just dirty. Like I don't respect that man, he dirty."
Green was presumably referring to the questionable screens that Olynyk set against the Wizards during Game 3 of their playoff series against the Celtics, which caused Washington's Kelly Oubre to charge him and push him to the ground, resulting in an ejection and consequent suspension.
Olynyk also got into some hot water two postseasons ago when he got tied up with Kevin Love going after a loose ball and ended up dislocating the Cavs star's shoulder.
Green expanded on his comments, saying there's a difference between "knowing all the tricks" and what Olynyk is doing.
It seems ironic that a man known for hitting people below the belt is calling another player dirty, but Green is never afraid to speak his mind.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Blazers unveil 'new' pinwheel logo
The team made some alterations to the colors of the pinwheel and their font
-
Report: Utah's Hill out for Game 4
The Jazz point guard has not played since Game 1 of the series
-
Howard's car towed day of Hawks' exit
Dwight Howard was caught going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, and was uninsured
-
Draymond Green clowns Utah's crowd
Green didn't understand why they were booing him during Game 3
-
Kobe and Shaq reunite in NBA 2K18 promo
Shaquille O'Neal will be on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
-
Can Raptors learn from their history?
After being swept by the Cavs, the Raptors have a long summer ahead
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre