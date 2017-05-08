Draymond Green calls Celtics' Olynyk a dirty player: 'I don't respect that man'

If you say the phrase "dirty NBA player" to a casual fan, one of the first names that might come up is Draymond Green.

The Warriors star has been known to get into scuffles here and there over the past few years, and is probably most recognized for repeated instances of hitting and kicking players below the belt.

But it's Green who is now pointing the finger at Celtics center Kelly Olynyk.

"Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man," Green said on the "Dray Day" podcast. "He's dirty. Dirty player, man. I don't respect guys like that. I mean, I know he's not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to like do that, but you don't like -- just dirty. Like I don't respect that man, he dirty."

Green was presumably referring to the questionable screens that Olynyk set against the Wizards during Game 3 of their playoff series against the Celtics, which caused Washington's Kelly Oubre to charge him and push him to the ground, resulting in an ejection and consequent suspension.

Olynyk also got into some hot water two postseasons ago when he got tied up with Kevin Love going after a loose ball and ended up dislocating the Cavs star's shoulder.

Green expanded on his comments, saying there's a difference between "knowing all the tricks" and what Olynyk is doing.

More context on Draymond Green calling Kelly Olynyk dirty. Says there's a difference between veteran moves and what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/E7Pgl66tYL — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 8, 2017

It seems ironic that a man known for hitting people below the belt is calling another player dirty, but Green is never afraid to speak his mind.