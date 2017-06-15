Draymond Green calls out LeBron James for saying he never played on a superteam

Draymond Green is hyped up. He won his second championship and got to celebrate it in front of Warriors fans during a parade in their honor.

What made Green so hyped up at the parade? The man he had been taking shots with on social media an hour beforehand, LeBron James. The two had been exchanging jabs on Instagram, and Green made sure to get the last laugh on social media and at the Warriors rally. When it was Green's turn to speak at the rally, he decided to breakdown the superteam culture of the league, and poke some fun at LeBron's expense.

(Warning: NSFW language in video)

This is Draymond Green's world. We're all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/M43I9kxjsO — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 15, 2017

"And can somebody give Bob [Myers] some f------ credit? They wanna talk about superteams this superteam that. 'I never played on a superteam.' You started the superteam, bro. I ain't join a superteam. Hey Slim [Kevin Durant], I don't know what you just did Slim but you did something to them boys."

Clearly, Green doesn't take kindly to James saying he's never played on a superteam after he infamously teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. Green and the Warriors seem to accept that they're a superteam with Durant and they want James to take the same credit.

It's worth noting that Green and James have a friendly relationship with one another. Their Instagram feud was all in good fun and Green is probably using this moment to finish that off. Until James responds and starts it all over again. It's going to be a long offseason.