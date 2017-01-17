Draymond Green disagrees with LeBron James, says Warriors-Cavs is a rivalry

Unlike LeBron James, Draymond Green is willing to say that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors indeed have a rivalry. Before the Warriors' 126-91 blowout victory on Monday, James insisted that the Cavaliers have no rivals. Green essentially said James was lying.

"I don't have much love for the Cleveland Cavaliers at all, nor do I think they have much love for us," Green said in an interview that aired on TNT during the second quarter. "And that's what makes it fun to play against each other. That's the true meaning of building a rivalry, which I think this has become a rivalry. And I think they'll say the same thing, and if they don't, they're blowing smoke and they're lying."

After the game, James again stated his point of view, saying that it is "totally different from the '80s" when the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics were routinely facing each other in the NBA Finals. Even in the '80s, though, the Celtics and Lakers never met three straight times in the Finals, which the Cavaliers and Warriors could do this June.

"Yeah, I think it's a rivalry," Green said. "Just me, though. It's definitely fun. A team that you beat, that's beat you, it's definitely fun. I think you look at the two years, and this year, we've been the top two teams in the league each year. So I look at it as a rivalry, and it's definitely a fun game to play in. But I don't really care if anyone else sees the game the way I see it. I see it how [I] see it and they can see it how they do. I don't really care. It's fun, though."

Reminder: Near the beginning of the regular season, Green said that there's a "long road ahead" to a potential Finals rematch, but if they meet again, he wants to "completely destroy" and "annihilate" the Cavaliers.

"Regardless of if Bron thinks this is a rivalry or not, I know he wants to beat us," Green said Monday. "And we want to beat them. And that's enough in itself. You see each other two times a year, you want to beat each other. Then, obviously, if you're fortunate enough to make it to the NBA Finals, like the past two years, you see each other again."

Draymond Green on Warriors-Cavs: "Yeah, it's a rivalry" pic.twitter.com/PcsXdVojIl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2017

All of this is what makes Green great. He's the guy who gives the Warriors their edge, and he's not shy about telling the world about what motivates him. Of course Golden State wants revenge against Cleveland, just like the Cavs did last year. I understand why James wants to downplay everything, but even Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Monday that he "would consider it a rivalry." Before their Christmas Day meeting, Lue even said that Cavs-Warriors could be like Lakers-Celtics one day.

If this isn't a rivalry, nothing is.