Draymond Green gets to witness birth of son despite being stuck on airplane
Dray is thankful for the wonders of technology
Draymond Green missed Golden State's 117-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday so he could travel back home for the birth of his son. Unfortunately, Green couldn't make it back to the Bay Area in time.
But thanks to the the wonders of modern technology, the Warriors All-Star big man was able to actually see the birth via FaceTime. and got to watch while sitting on a commercial flight from JFK airport.
From The Mercury News' Anthony Slater:
On the hours after he heard...
"Tried to get out of New York as fast as I could. But the baby came out before I took off. Thank God for technology. I saw the entire thing on FaceTime and then I was able to get there and spend the entire day with them yesterday. Definitely tough to leave, but had to get back here and grind with the fellas."
On the moment of his son's birth, watching from a JFK runway...
"I was sitting on the plane yelling. People thought I was crazy. It was a surreal experience. I could only imagine how it was to be there in person. You just watch this whole baby come out of nowhere. Crazy. The lady ran up to me when I yelled. The stewardess. I was like, sorry, there's a lot going on right here. Surreal."
Green causing a racket and disturbing other passengers because he was watching his son being born is quite humorous. And while Green was likely the type of passenger we all roll our eyes at, it is pretty cool that through technology he was able to see his son's birth. What a time to be alive.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Inside the standings and schedule
Are the Celtics ready for the big time? Plus, who's in position for the playoffs?
-
NBA admits Durant was fouled vs. Cavs
Yes, Durant was fouled but the Warriors still had every chance to win
-
Newspaper makes 3-1 joke at Warriors
The Cleveland Morning Journal trolls the Warriors in its headline
-
Kobe praises Kyrie's 'big time' shot
Irving has developed a mentor-mentee relationship with Bryant
-
Thompson: Warriors gifted Cavs the win
Thompson was angry with the way Golden State lost to Cleveland
-
Cavs upset with Durant's profanity
Could be a little double standard going on here
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre