Draymond Green insults Cleveland: 'They don't seem like the sharpest people around'
If his 'unjection' was not bizarre enough, Green typically had plenty to say after Game 4
Draymond Green has never been one to keep his thoughts to himself, and he continued that trend late Friday night after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Green's Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, 137-116.
Green was solid, finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds, but his numbers figure to be obscured by the bizarre incident in which he seemed to be getting ejected, but ultimately was not. And even that could be overshadowed by his postgame comments.
One, in particular, will have upset people in northeast Ohio, saying the people of Cleveland, "don't seem like the sharpest people around."
His full comment was, "I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."
Which, meh.
Sure, it was kind of funny, though not some incredible roast. There was really no joke or clever insult related to the city, he basically just called the people of Cleveland dumb, and I feel like Draymond can do better than that.
