Draymond Green on Dolan's treatment of Charles Oakley: It's 'slave-master mentality'

As it has been abundantly clear since the start of his career, Warriors All-Star Draymond Green doesn’t hold his tongue. Green always speaks his mind and never holds back, which is why it isn’t surprising to hear him comment on the drama between Charles Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan.

Commenting on the situation on his his Dray Day Podcast with Bay Area News Group columnist Marcus Thompson for Uninterrupted, Green heavily criticized Dolan for his treatment of Oakley.

Green’s full quotes was transcribed by BDL’s Ben Rohrbach:

“The man is a legend. Treat him as such. First off, this is Charles Oakley. Why is he buying a ticket to the game? If I’m not mistaken, Dolan owned that team when he was playing. It wasn’t a problem when he was speaking out then. It wasn’t a problem when he was protecting their superstars then. So, if it wasn’t a problem then, when he was doing it for y’all, why is it all of a sudden now when he’s speaking out on something he don’t like? And now you want to disown him from your entire organization? “That’s a slave mentality. You’re doing it for me, it’s all good, but now you’re doing it against me — or not necessarily against me, but you’re speaking out against my organization — it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality — a slave-master mentality. That’s ridiculous. “It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization, but now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem. I disagree with that. I definitely think, like I said, that that’s a slave-master mentality.”

This is not the first time Green has used this type of strong language. After the Warriors beat the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Green said “slave days are over” when asked about a disrespectful fan that sat behind Golden State’s bench.

Oakley may tend to agree with Green’s assessment of the situation as he has no plans to forgive Dolan.