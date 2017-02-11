Draymond Green records NBA's first triple-double scoring fewer than 10 points
Draymond Green had himself a night, but it wasn't on offense
Draymond Green did something no NBA player has ever done before. He recorded the first triple-double in league history while scoring fewer than 10 points.
Green's final stat line: 4 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals.
The Warriors, who defeated the Grizzlies 122-107 on Friday night, were an incredible plus-26 when Green was on the court.
"It didn't feel like an unusual game, because I don't score every night," Green told NBATV. "I didn't even know I had that many steals. When I finished the halftime interview, they told me I had 7 steals. But I don't really keep track of those things. I just try to play the game and, you know, one thing about Memphis is they don't have the stats [at the top of the arena] where you can see. So I had no idea anyway."
There's a reason Green is an NBA All-Star. He can beat teams with his versatility on both sides of the floor and impact the game in every area. The Warriors' win over the Grizzlies is a perfect example of just that. He led the team in assists, steals and rebounding as the Warriors improved to a perfect 18-0 in the regular season when Green gets a triple-double.
It was only the second time in NBA history that a player has posted a triple-double with rebounds, assists and steals, dating back to Alvin Robertson's quadruple-double in 1986.
He only took six shots and didn't get to the free-throw line, but six more points would have vaulted him to quadruple-double status, something only Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson accomplished as professionals, according to Basketball Reference.
#DraymondGreen: 12 REB, 10 AST, & 10 STL.— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2017
The 1st player EVER with a triple-double without 10+ PTS!
Here's how the 2-Time All-Star did it: pic.twitter.com/MYAlQ5THHt
