Draymond Green wants to help avoid any 'awkwardness' between Durant, Westbrook

Sunday’s All-Star Game is just a fun exhibition where the outcome doesn’t actually matter. Yet this year’s game has a lot of hype and intrigue as former Oklahoma City Thunder co-stars Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant will be teammates once again.

Westbrook evaded questions about Durant on Friday by talking about fashion. Durant in large part did the same but he did praise Westbrook by calling him the “best in-game dunker.”

Complimenting someone in an interview is much different than being face-to-face with them in a locker room. And with their last meeting being heated, the whole thing will surely be awkward. Not wanting this awkwardness to spill over to the actual game or to the locker room, Durant’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green is planning on helping out.

Speaking with ESPN before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, where he was a coach, Green addressed his hopes of defusing the tension that exists between Westbrook and Durant.

defpensports: Draymond on Russ / KD ESPN NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: From New Orleans https://t.co/HHKmiANA6e pic.twitter.com/wYaDV1Kven — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 18, 2017

“I don’t necessarily want to mediate it,” Green said. “I just don’t want any awkwardness in the locker room. We’re here to have fun, we’re All-Stars, let’s have a great time. I’m not gonna mediate anything, but I would like to help get rid of the awkwardness.”

Green did downplay the whole thing, saying it was just basketball. But if there is any awkwardness in the locker room between Durant and Westbrook, Green will at least be there trying to help to make everything less awkward.