Draymond Green's mom tweets that the refs were paid off in Game 4
Mother of Warriors forward was clear regarding her thoughts on Friday's officiating performance
Game 4 of the NBA Finals between will be remembered for a lot of things aside from the Cavaliers beating the Warriors 137-116. One of those memories will be the officiating -- because refs not have their best night.
There were several controversial decisions, including an incident where Draymond Green was thought to be ejected, then actually wasn't. And in addition, there were a few altercations, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant getting into a verbal scrap, and Zaza Pachulia appearing to give Iman Shumpert a low blow.
And people were confused, but some took it a bit further, including Green's mom, Mary Babers Green, who tweeted: "These OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY PAID!"
First of all, very nice pun, pairing up "officials have been officially paid."
Also, her tweet fits in well with family members of the Warriors. As you may remember, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, claimed last season that the Finals were rigged.
Ayesha Curry deleted her tweet and saying she regretted it. We'll see if Babers Green ends up doing the same.
