Draymond Green's status vs. Cavs uncertain following birth of son, Draymond Jr.

There's a new member of the Warriors family. All-Star forward Draymond Green welcomed the birth of his first child Thursday, via the Warriors:

Warriors forward Draymond Green has returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son. Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born at 3:55 a.m. (PST) on Thursday, December 22. Green will not be available for tonight's game at Brooklyn, and his status for the next two games of Golden State's road trip (Friday in Detroit and Sunday in Cleveland) is to be determined.

Draymond's a daddy! Ain't that a kick in the... er... nevermind.

Green follows the pattern a lot of players have taken in naming their sons after them. There are a lot of (NBA player) Jr.'s running around. Congrats to the happy couple. Green shared his reaction on Snapchat:

Draymond Green's snapchat post last night as he was preparing to fly cross country for birth of his son pic.twitter.com/mc7vxwbzaQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2016

As for the on-court impacts, the Warriors should be fine. The Nets are one of the worst teams in the league, and the Pistons have been in a tailspin the last two weeks. As for that Cavaliers game, well, the last time the Warriors tried to beat the Cavaliers without Green was Game 5 of the Finals when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving went nuclear at Oracle.

Then again, the last time the Warriors tried to beat the Cavaliers with Draymond Green was a Game 7 at home, in which they fell apart in the second half and surrendered a 3-1 lead to Cleveland. However, given how Green has spoken publicly about wanting to "annihilate" them, it seems unlikely he'll miss that game. I'd expect him to be back in the lineup for Sunday on Christmas, ready to give the Cavaliers something unpleasant in their stocking.