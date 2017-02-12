Durant, Westbrook reportedly dine at same OKC restaurant but avoid interaction

K.D. ended up eating at OKC's famous steakhouse, after all

Despite not being able to rent out Oklahoma City's popular Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Kevin Durant still had a hankering for some quality steak so he visited the restaurant after leading the Warriors to a 130-114 victory over the Thunder on Sunday.

Durant whipped up quite the appetite after going toe-to-toe with Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson and the mocking Thunder crowd:

Interestingly enough, according to ESPN's Royce Young, Westbrook was at Mahogany at the same time as Durant but he sat in a different section and the two didn't talk or interact.

Unfortunately, there is no report if either Durant or Westbrook had cupcakes for dessert after their meal.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

