Durant, Westbrook reportedly dine at same OKC restaurant but avoid interaction
K.D. ended up eating at OKC's famous steakhouse, after all
Despite not being able to rent out Oklahoma City's popular Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Kevin Durant still had a hankering for some quality steak so he visited the restaurant after leading the Warriors to a 130-114 victory over the Thunder on Sunday.
Durant whipped up quite the appetite after going toe-to-toe with Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson and the mocking Thunder crowd:
Kevin Durant is eating dinner at Mahogany after all. pic.twitter.com/c6zeZECEjd— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 12, 2017
Interestingly enough, according to ESPN's Royce Young, Westbrook was at Mahogany at the same time as Durant but he sat in a different section and the two didn't talk or interact.
Unfortunately, there is no report if either Durant or Westbrook had cupcakes for dessert after their meal.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Spike, in Oakley jersey, questions Dolan
The former fan favorite of the Knicks is getting support from one of the most famous Knicks...
-
Westbrook should save rage for Thunder
OKC's superstar should follow LeBron's lead and demand more out of his own franchise
-
Cuban responds to President Trump insult
Trump attacks Cuban on Twitter
-
Report: Blazers trade Plumlee for Nurkic
The two big men exchange franchises
-
LeBron, K.D. star in "equality" Nike ad
LeBron, Serena Williams and K.D. partake in making a powerful statement
-
Durant's mom dismayed by Thunder fans
Keep it classy, Oklahoma City
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre