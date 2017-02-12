Durant, Westbrook reportedly dine at same OKC restaurant but avoid interaction

Despite not being able to rent out Oklahoma City's popular Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Kevin Durant still had a hankering for some quality steak so he visited the restaurant after leading the Warriors to a 130-114 victory over the Thunder on Sunday.

Durant whipped up quite the appetite after going toe-to-toe with Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson and the mocking Thunder crowd:

Kevin Durant is eating dinner at Mahogany after all. pic.twitter.com/c6zeZECEjd — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 12, 2017

Interestingly enough, according to ESPN's Royce Young, Westbrook was at Mahogany at the same time as Durant but he sat in a different section and the two didn't talk or interact.

Unfortunately, there is no report if either Durant or Westbrook had cupcakes for dessert after their meal.