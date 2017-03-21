Dwight Howard's daily candy intake will have you wondering how he's still alive

Remember a while back, when Kanye West said on Spaceship, “lock yourself in a room doing five beats a day for three summers”?

Well it turns out Dwight Howard took the message about dedication to heart. Only Dwight’s dedication wasn’t to music, but candy. According to the new Baxter Holmes masterpiece about the NBA’s peanut butter and jelly sandwich addition, it turns out that Dwight was doing two dozen candy bars worth of sugar every day for more than a decade. Sorry Kanye, but let’s see you match that kind of production. Via Holmes’ piece:

To alter Howard’s diet, though, Shanahan first had to understand it. After calls with his bodyguard, chef and a personal assistant, she uncovered a startling fact: Howard had been scarfing down about two dozen chocolate bars’ worth of sugar every single day for years, possibly as long as a decade. “You name it, he ate it,” she says. Skittles, Starbursts, Rolos, Snickers, Mars bars, Twizzlers, Almond Joys, Kit Kats and oh, how he loved Reese’s Pieces. He’d eat them before lunch, after lunch, before dinner, after dinner, and like any junkie, he had stashes all over -- in his kitchen, his bedroom, his car, a fix always within reach. She told his assistants to empty his house, and they hauled out his monstrous candy stash in boxes -- yes, boxes, plural. Howard ultimately vowed to go clean all at once, but before he committed to cutting the junk in his diet, he asked Shanahan one question. It was about one food he wasn’t willing to surrender, one snack at which he had to draw the line. He wanted to know whether he could still eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Look, this may seem pretty wild, and I know people like to pick on Dwight, but honestly I can’t blame him here. If I had unlimited money I’d probably be eating this much candy too, and I am not close to being a 7-foot tall professional athlete with a metabolism through the roof. Although not Almond Joys, I mean, come on, those are disgusting.

Still, it’s good to hear he was able to cut back, because eating that much candy is definitely not good for you.