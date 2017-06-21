Dwyane Wade has '$24M reasons' to stay with Bulls; Twitter has fun at his expense

NBA players like to think of themselves as a fine wine, but it really mostly applies to Dirk Nowitzki. Dwyane Wade reportedly opted in with the Bulls for the second year of his contract, telling David Aldridge that there were "24 million reasons" to do so.

Asked Dwyane Wade tonight why he opted in with Chicago for 2017-18: "24 million reasons." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Wade had a solid 2016-17 campaign with the Bulls, with his stats somewhat exceeding what was expected of him. He seemed to opt in despite his better interests, and tweeted about his own mortality as an NBA star.

18.3 points a game in 29mins on 43% shooting at 35 years old. if I'm 25 with the same numbers I'm getting 150 million 😂 #Fading #petty — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2017

NBA owners may hate Twitter for its candidness, but fans jumped at the opportunity to tell Wade what they thought of his "petty" remarks ... including Wade's wife Gabrielle Union.

Oh 👀 you've got time today I see https://t.co/8BSbq2AMfq — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 21, 2017

Then there was someone that was even more aware of Wade's mortality than Wade himself.

Bout to make one mil per game played next year. Props to him — Trevor #ripcity (@NBAtalk360) June 21, 2017

And, of course, a reminder that plights are relative.

Also 35 here. Hoping to get my student loans paid off this year. Good talk. — Ryan, perdido en TX (@RyanLostinTX) June 21, 2017

Wade played well last season, but with another one under his belt in Chicago, he isn't going to Benjamin Button back to the days of his historic NBA Finals' performance against the Mavericks. However, it can be presumed that as long as he's scoring and feels like he's contributing to a team, he's going to continue to play. And although the money may be a nice incentive, it's always nice to play in front of his home crowd in Chicago.