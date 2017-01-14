Dwyane Wade says Carmelo Anthony won't waive no-trade, wants to stay with Knicks

Despite finally picking up a much-needed 104-89 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the New York Knicks have not been playing like the super team Derrick Rose said they were before the season. Four games under .500 and 2-8 in their past 10 games, the Knicks seem destined to not make the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

With the Knicks struggling yet again, it brings up the question of if Carmelo Anthony should waive his no-trade clause and ask the Knicks to move him to a contender. According toSteve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, Anthony has no plans to waive his no-trade clause, which the Knicks star's good friend Dwyane Wade also says will never happen.

From Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News:

"He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here," Wade told the Daily News at shootaround Thursday. "He's going to be here as long as they want him here -- win, lose or draw." ... "That's not our role or our job. A man makes a decision," Wade said. "If he gets to that point in his career where he can't do it here and he wants to do that, then that's on him. That's a decision that he'll make. ... We support him in whatever decision he wants to make for his career. And like I said, right now, his goal is eventually to do it here. But whatever happens, happens."

Wade should know Anthony's mindset, since the two along with Chris Paul and LeBron James often communicate about their careers. And if Wade says Anthony wants to remain in New York, then that likely means the Knicks All-Star wants to stay there for better or worse.