Dwyane Wade says he 'heard a couple pops' after injuring elbow

The Chicago Bulls’ tough stretch continued Wednesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies came to town and escaped with a 98-91 victory, handing the Bulls their sixth loss in seven games. The loss dropped the Bulls to 32-36, and they sit one game behind Detroit for the eighth seed in the East going into Thursday.

Losing wasn’t the only problem for the Bulls, however, as Dwyane Wade left the game with an elbow injury after playing just 23 minutes. According to Wade, he “heard a couple pops,” which is a bit concerning. Via the Chicago Tribune:

Wade exited with 8 minutes, 35 seconds remaining after getting tangled up with Zach Randolph on a rebound and spraining his right elbow. He wore a sling afterward and will undergo an MRI exam Thursday morning. “My concern level is there are only 14 games left, and I’ve never had this injury. So I can’t say two days, two weeks. I don’t know,” said Wade, who added he “heard a couple pops.” “I know Jimmy (Butler) had something similar to this before — that’s what they told me — so I talked to him and I don’t like what he has to say about this. I don’t know how long this is going to take to get better.’’

As Wade noted, the Bulls only have 14 games left in the regular season, so there’s not much time to work with if the injury is indeed serious. Adding to the intrigue was Wade’s tweet early Thursday morning, which featured a set of prayer hand emojis.

It’s possible that could be Wade praying that he’s okay, or his cryptic way of saying thanks that the injury is not serious. Only time will tell, and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this story.